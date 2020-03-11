How area universities, colleges are responding to the coronavirus outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – Many colleges and universities across the country are shifting classes to an online-only format out of precaution for COVID-19.

Below is a breakdown of how the colleges and universities in our region are reacting to the coronavirus:

Averett University: As of March 9, the university is monitoring developments both in Virginia and around the world related to the novel coronavirus.

Emory and Henry College: The college announced on Wednesday that it would extend spring break until March 29 to allow extra to monitor the situation.

Ferrum College: The college is being proactive and taking additional steps to ensure a safe environment.

Hollins University: As of March 10, the university is actively monitoring the outbreak and working closely with local and state public health authorities regarding response protocols if required.

James Madison University: The university has canceled all in-person classes the week of March 16. Starting on March 23, university officials say most classes will be held online until at least April 5.

Liberty University: The university has canceled international travel for the spring and summer semesters and pulled students from Italy. The university announced its decision on Tuesday, March 10, which was made based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control earlier this month in response to the coronavirus.

Radford University: The university has extended spring break through March 20. The university said online classes will begin March 23

Randolph College: The college is asking students to not return to campus this weekend as classes will not start on Monday, March 16, as originally planned. On Thursday, March 19, the college will make an announcement about whether it will take instruction on-line or have students return to campus.

Roanoke College: Beginning Thursday, March 12, in-person classes will be suspended. Classes will be taught online until at least April 3. A student was tested for the coronavirus, the results are still pending.

Southern Virginia University: The university is currently preparing to shift classes from in-person to online.

Sweet Briar College: As of March 10, the university remains in business-as-usual mode.

University of Lynchburg: The university is strongly urging no travel to locations with Level 3 CDC alerts.

University of Virginia: The university is moving classes online beginning Thursday, March 19. The university plans to reassess its decision after April 5, at the earliest, and periodically after that date.

Virginia Tech: The university announced on Wednesday evening that spring break is being extended and online classes will begin March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester.

Virginia Western Community College: Discussions are taking place, but no decisions have been made yet.

Washington & Lee University: The university has no restrictions on domestic travel, but university-sponsored travel to any country with a U.S. State Department Level 4 Travel Advisory or a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice a is prohibited. At this point, all Spring Term Abroad programs are still on schedule as originally planned. Five faculty members, two undergraduate students and one law student who recently returned from Italy have been asked to stay home from work or school for 14 days after leaving Italy.