University of Virginia moving classes online amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia announced it is moving its classes online for at least the next few weeks.

The university plans to reassess its decision after April 5, at the earliest, and periodically after that date.

Currently, the university is on spring break and online classes will begin on Thursday, March 19.

Students who are away on Spring Break are encouraged to return home or to remain home if they are already there. Anyone who needs to return briefly to collect crucial belongings, such as computers or books, will be permitted to do so, and details about how to do so will be forthcoming.

Those on grounds in Charlottesville are strongly encouraged to return home by this weekend.

Moving forward, university events with more than 100 people are prohibited for the foreseeable future and should be postponed, cancelled, or offered virtually.

Although classes will be held online, the university, including university buildings and the Health System, will remain open.

For those not able to return home the university will continue to provide housing for students living on Grounds who genuinely cannot return home, and we will continue to provide dining services, though they will be modified.

Faculty members will be hearing soon from their deans with more details pertaining to moving classes online.

Staff members will continue reporting to work as usual.