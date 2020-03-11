Virginia Tech moving to online classes amid fears of the coronavirus spreading

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After UVA and Radford University announced plans to be online only, Virginia Tech is joining the fold.

Tech announced on Wednesday evening that spring break is being extended and online classes will begin March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester.

As an effort to limit the spread of the disease, the university is transitioning to online and remote instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students at all Virginia Tech locations for the remainder of the spring semester.

In Blacksburg, the campus remains open now and will remain open after spring break ends.

As part of this decision, the university is canceling all Virginia Tech-sponsored events at any location that are scheduled prior to April 30 and that are expected to draw crowds larger than 100 people.

Events that are affected by this decision include (but are not limited to):

Principles of Community Week events

Ring Dance

Faculty Women of Color in the Academy National Conference

The Big Event

Relay For Life

The 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance

Caldwell March

Spring Family Weekend

Black Alumni Reunion

Regional campaign events

Ut Prosim Society

Hokie Focus

Spring Open House

Tech has more information about its coronavirus plans on its website.