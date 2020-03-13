Virginia Tech giving $1,000 refund to those not returning to on-campus housing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Amid canceling in-person classes due to the coronavirus, Virginia Tech announced on Friday some students will be getting refunds.

Students who currently live on-campus and decide to not return after spring break will receive $1,000.

Virginia Tech has a move-out form that needs to be completed by March 18.

For those with dining contracts, whether living on or off-campus, you may elect to end your dining plan by indicating your intentions here.

Those who end their plans and are returning to campus in the fall will have their remaining dining dollars, flex dollars, or commuter cash transferred forward for the fall 2020 semester.

Those not returning to Virginia Tech will have their your remaining dining dollars, flex dollars, or commuter cash will be fully refunded.