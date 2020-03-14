Meals on Wheels implementing safe practice with deliveries amid COVID-19 concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meals on Wheels in Lynchburg is asking their volunteers to use common sense amid the COVID-19 concerns.

Volunteers are being asked to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands before and after a delivery and use hand sanitizer after a stop.

And if a meal recipient is sick, volunteers will leave a cooler outside, so they won’t have to risk infection.

Because Meals on Wheels serves some of the most vulnerable, it is having to change the way it delivers to local hospitals too.

“Our volunteers are not going into the hospitals itself or the kitchens. So, they’re not bringing anything in. We’re evaluating similar things at other pick up locations. And so, it becomes the point of making the best choices,” Kris Shabestar, executive director, said.

Meals on Wheels says it will still need volunteers on standby should others get sick.