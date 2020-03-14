Virginia sees 11 new cases in a day, now has 41 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases

There are now 41 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 14, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That an increase from 11 as of Friday evening. There are still zero cases in Southwest Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

10 News will update this article with more information as soon as we have it.