Cleaning companies are another industry hit by the coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local cleaning companies are feeling the hard impacts of the coronavirus.

Steam Way in Lynchburg said that in the past week, a large number of its customers have called to cancel their cleaning services.

The company typically cleans hotels and restaurants, but right now, some of its clients are closed.

Tom Rogers, an officer for the organization, said that while business is slow, they’re using this time to stock up on supplies should people reopen.

“I had some who said that they had a situation where there were compromised health wise (and) they are in a real difficult spot. So, let us come out, we can help you out, and we can actually do that for you at no charge,” Rogers said.

Rogers said they have close to two-gallons of disinfectant sitting on the shelves ready to use.