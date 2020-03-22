SWAT team members called to arrest Henry County robbery suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville man is under arrest and facing a robbery charge after SWAT team members had to be called to his house.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that Jaylan Daquon Price, 21, is facing charges for robbery and using a gun while committing a felony. He’s being held without bond in the Henry County jail.

Officers say that a victim reports that Price pulled out a gun in the parking lot of the Ridgeway Drive-In and took two other guns that the victim had intended to sell to Price.

Officers say Price then ran away and was picked up in a vehicle.

Later, SWAT teams from the Martinsville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office went to Price’s Sellers Street home with a search warrant. Officers say, initially he refused to come out, but they arrested him without any issues after he tried to flee through a basement door.

During the search, officers found one of the stolen guns and the gun they believe Price used during the robbery.

The victim had listed the two guns for sale on the internet, prompting officers to issue this statement:

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens who conduct online transactions to find and use a safe exchange zone. These can be found at most police agencies or governmental complexes. Local buyers and sellers of online goods can find safe exchange zones in front of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and also between the Martinsville Police Department and Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office. Video cameras record these safe exchange zones for additional safety.”

Officers say they’re still investigating the incident and anyone with information can contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.