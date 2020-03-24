Nelson County’s first case among 4 new announced in Thomas Jefferson Health District

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Someone in Nelson County has the coronavirus, according to health department officials.

At 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District posted its latest coronavirus numbers.

These are the reported numbers:

Charlottesville: 3

Albemarle County: 6

Louisa County: 3

Nelson County: 1

Fluvanna County: 1

As there are some differences between these numbers and what’s being reported by the Virginia Department of Heath, a health district official told 10 News that what was posted by the district is the correct data.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is made up of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties, as well as the city of Charlottesville.