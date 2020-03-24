’Reckless decision to bring students back on campus’ says Lynchburg mayor about Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy is making it clear how she feels about Liberty University’s decision to bring students back to campus.

Tweedy released a statement on Tuesday strongly speaking against the decision of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell.

“First of all, I want the residents in this community to know that at no time did I or the City Manager endorse having the students return to Liberty University’s campus or any of the other college or university campuses in our community. In fact, it is quite the opposite.”

“When we asked President Falwell to close his campus, he explained that he had to remain open for on-campus international students who had not gone home, some lab classes and the School of Aviation. President Falwell also noted that the University would be moving to an on-line platform for instruction.”

In a March 16 release, Tweedy thanked the presidents of all the area colleges and universities for their decisions to close or limit access to their campuses.

“I was very surprised and disappointed to later learn of President Falwell’s most recent decision to allow students back on campus,” said Mayor Tweedy. “We are in the midst of a public health crisis. I am concerned for the students, faculty and employees at Liberty University, and I am also very concerned for the residents of the Lynchburg community. Liberty University is an important part of this community; however, I believe it was a reckless decision to bring students back on campus at this time. It is unfortunate that President Falwell chose to not keep his word to us and to this community.”

In addition Tweedy issued this statement for the Lynchburg community as a whole.

“I am pleading with the Lynchburg community to take this pandemic seriously. The only way we can get a handle on this and flatten the curve of this disease is to follow the guidelines set forth by the Virginia Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”