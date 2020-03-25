RALIEGH, N.C. – Another Virginian has died due to coronavirus, according to the North Carolina governor’s office.

Officials say the person was in their 60s and was traveling through North Carolina when they died from COVID-19 complications.

Nine other Virginians have died at the hands of coronavirus, and 304 people in the commonwealth have tested positive for the virus.

Stay with 10 News as we get more information on this breaking news story.