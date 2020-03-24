54ºF

Two elderly Virginians are state’s 8th, 9th coronavirus deaths

The Henrico County residents lived at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Henrico County
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The coronavirus is now responsible for the deaths of nine Virginians.

Two elderly Henrico County residents have died, according to Henrico County Health Distrist officials.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

They lived at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and were among other patients at the facility being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital.

The health care center has worked with health department officials to confirm the virus and relocate those affected to the hospital for care.

