Two elderly Virginians are state’s 8th, 9th coronavirus deaths

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The coronavirus is now responsible for the deaths of nine Virginians.

Two elderly Henrico County residents have died, according to Henrico County Health Distrist officials.

They lived at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and were among other patients at the facility being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital.

The health care center has worked with health department officials to confirm the virus and relocate those affected to the hospital for care.