Carroll County deputies looking for suspects who they say broke into a car Friday

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who they believe broke into a car Friday night.

According to deputies, the vehicle was broken into near the football field at Carroll County High School just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses described the suspects to deputies as a black male and a pregnant black female, both in a Ford F-150 pickup.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-728-4146 or the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251.