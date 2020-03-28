Carroll County deputies looking for suspects who they say broke into a car Friday
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who they believe broke into a car Friday night.
According to deputies, the vehicle was broken into near the football field at Carroll County High School just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses described the suspects to deputies as a black male and a pregnant black female, both in a Ford F-150 pickup.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-728-4146 or the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251.
