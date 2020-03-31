Carilion Clinic Ironman postponed due to stay-at-home order

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ironman race originally scheduled for June has been postponed.

Due to the stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam, officials say the race originally scheduled for June 7 will not take place as planned. The stay-at-home order is set to last until June 10.

Below is a portion of the statement from race officials:

“We are working diligently on all potential options and athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email in the coming days with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”