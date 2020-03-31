Earth Fare set to come back to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – After Earth Fare closed the doors to about 50 of its locations in February, the organic grocer is set to come back to the Star City.

According to BC Wood Properties, the store was purchased and will return to its original location in Roanoke.

The Roanoke store, along with stores in Asheville, North Carolina and Athens, Georgia, was purchased by a group made up of the grocer’s co-founder and several top executives. The group also bought the rights to the Earth Fare name, according to the Post and Courier.

The company has not announced when the store will return to Roanoke.