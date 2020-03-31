What’s News Today: new police chief, budget hearings

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Lynchburg holds a public hearing on its budget for the next fiscal year, which includes increases to water, sewer and trash collection fees. There is a limit on the number of people who will be allowed in council chambers. Find information here on how to give your comments.

The Salem School Board could approve its budget for the next fiscal year. The proposed sending plan is $49.1 million. It includes $900,000 for pay raises, more money for textbooks and Chromebook payments. Lunch prices could increase ten cents.

Sam Roman takes over today as Roanoke’s new police chief. He worked for the Roanoke Police Department for 25 years before leaving to become chief in Lexington. In an interview with 10 News, Roman says he’s ready to listen before taking action and will place a heavy emphasis on crime data.