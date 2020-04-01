44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

Local News

Alleghany County students thank teachers with sidewalk notes of love

Students tell teachers they miss them

Lindsey Ward, Anchor

Tags: Coronavirus, Education, Clifton Forge, Highlands
Alleghany County students tell teachers they miss them.
Alleghany County students tell teachers they miss them. (Dwayne Broughman)

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Teacher parades have become popular as educators want students to know they miss them, but some students in Alleghany County want teachers to know they’re appreciated as well.

On the sidewalks of Sharon Elementary School, a few parents and children spent time over the weekend writing notes of love to the staff.

They even wrote the name of every person who works in the building, telling them they miss them.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: