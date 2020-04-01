Alleghany County students thank teachers with sidewalk notes of love
Students tell teachers they miss them
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Teacher parades have become popular as educators want students to know they miss them, but some students in Alleghany County want teachers to know they’re appreciated as well.
On the sidewalks of Sharon Elementary School, a few parents and children spent time over the weekend writing notes of love to the staff.
They even wrote the name of every person who works in the building, telling them they miss them.
