Roanoke’s new police chief on taking the reigns as the coronavirus spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – The coronavirus is changing everything.

For the Roanoke Police Department there will be one more thing to worry about as Roanoke readies to close the greenways to the public at 8 a.m Friday.

That will be one of the first issues new police chief Sam Roman will need to address.

“In terms of making charges, that’s not our goal,” said Roman

Chief Sam Roman is taking over with the health crisis front and center and he’s making it plain he does not intend to be heavy handed.

“Our goal is not to go out and charge as many instances as we can,” explained Roman. “The goal is to ensure that we educate.”

He is taking the reins during a time when even the police station is closed to the public.

As officers and the community are looking for leadership and hoping to get a sense of what the new chief is all about, the word he uses over and over is collaboration.

“Our focus will be on being part of the solution. The solution does not live with one entity. It lies with collaboration among several entities,” said Roman. “So it’s my goal to be part of that solution be collaborative based.”

For now the chief is anxious to see the health crisis in his rear view mirror.

“There is an end to this. Hopefully it will come soon, but with us all working together will have a successful conclusion.”