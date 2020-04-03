James Taylor postpones tour with Jackson Browne, including stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – James Taylor has postponed his tour with Jackson Browne due to coronavirus.

The tour, including a concert in Roanoke on June 23, has been postponed until further notice.

This comes after Jackson Browne tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Rolling Stone.

According to a release sent out by the Berglund Center, tour officials say the tour could be rescheduled as soon as late summer, pending advice from health officials.

Below is a statement from James Taylor and Jackson Browne:

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.”