Thousands without power as severe weather moves through southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are in the dark Thursday morning as severe weather makes its way through southwest Virginia.
According to Appalachian Power, 12,622 households are without power as of 6:30 a.m.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of outages in our region:
- Patrick County: 3,461
- Giles County: 1,890
- Henry County: 1,852
- Montgomery County: 1,484
- Floyd County: 841
- Pulaski County: 725
- Roanoke City: 318
- Pittsylvania County: 210
- Carroll County: 111
- Grayson County: 51
- Galax: 49
