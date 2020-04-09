58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through southwest Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Power Outages
April 9, 2020 AEP outages
April 9, 2020 AEP outages (AEP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are in the dark Thursday morning as severe weather makes its way through southwest Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, 12,622 households are without power as of 6:30 a.m.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of outages in our region:

  • Patrick County: 3,461
  • Giles County: 1,890
  • Henry County: 1,852
  • Montgomery County: 1,484
  • Floyd County: 841
  • Pulaski County: 725
  • Roanoke City: 318
  • Pittsylvania County: 210
  • Carroll County: 111
  • Grayson County: 51
  • Galax: 49

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: