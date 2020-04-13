Pulaski County flooding causes three water rescues, extensive home and vehicle damage

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – There were three water rescues in Pulaski County after Monday’s storms, in addition to the damage to homes, businesses and cars.

While many in Pulaski County knew the storms were coming, some told 10 News they were caught off guard Monday morning by how quickly the storms came in and how the high water went up.

Erika Steele’s morning went from bad to worse in no time at all.

Her house just outside the town of Pulaski stood tall against flooding from heavy overnight storms.

“By 5:30 in the morning my husband left for work and he was able to drive out of here just fine, and then by 6:30 in the morning the water was over my jeep," Steele said.

Peak Creek and the streams that feed it raged by sunrise. Pulaski County fire chief Robbie Kiser said the water tested their skills.

“The severity of how water is, and respecting it, especially when it’s flash flooding really helped out today," Kiser said.

Crews made two rescues, wading through chest-high water.

The county’s new grant-funded military truck got them there avoiding a more difficult crossing.

“It would have been a lot harder (without the truck). We would have had to have used boats and time, which time is critical in a time like this. We could have done it, but it would have taken a lot more manpower," Kiser said.

Meanwhile, some good samaritans saved a man in the third rescue before rescue boats could arrive due to blocked roads.

Steele says it’s the worst flooding her family has seen in 40 years. Steele said she’s thankful everyone’s OK, although now there’s a lot to clean up.

“...I think my car is totaled. I can’t get it to start. So I’m thankful for insurance because I think I lost my vehicle from this flood," Steele said.

Damage assessment and repairs will continue throughout the rest of the week.