What’s News Today: lane closures, Run In Remembrance

ROANOKE, Va. – Lane closures could impact your commute today and tomorrow in Lynchburg. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will work on Fifth Street between Fillmore and Taylor Streets. Minor delays are possible.

Temporary lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute for the next three weeks. Portions of Timberlake Road and Wards Ferry Road will be down to one lane. Shentel will be installing new lines.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a special session today. It will discuss the budget for the next fiscal year as well as COVID-19′s impact on operations.

The Giles County School Board will meet today. The board is requesting you watch the live stream and not attend in person in accordance with Governor Northam’s executive order banning gatherings of more than ten people. You can submit comments to the board by email.

Virginia Tech holds its Run In Remembrance virtually starting today. It’s a time for the community to reflect on what happened April 16th, 2007. You can honor the 32 lives taken by walking or running 3.2 miles over the next three days. You can post pictures or videos of you taking part using the hashtag VT32Run.

The Danville School Board will meet today. It will get an update on instruction via remote resources. The board will also take a look at its proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1st.