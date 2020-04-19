BJ’s Wholesale Club Begins Appreciation Hour for First Responders and Healthcare Workers

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering up the first hour of Sunday for first responders and healthcare workers to shop, even if they don’t have a membership. The retailer is also giving a free four-month inner circle membership.

To participate, you will need to shop your badge when you enter the store.

The appreciation hour is Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Frontline workers can also sign up for a free four-month membership at the service desk.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”

On Monday through Saturday senior shoppers can have the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. hour to themselves.