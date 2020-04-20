3 Lowe’s employees in Wytheville test positive for the coronavirus

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Three workers at Lowe’s in Wytheville have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company.

The three associates are now in quarantine and receiving care, according to Pedro Chen, a Lowe’s spokesman.

The store remains open and Chen told 10 News in an email that it has been extensively cleaned, per CDC guidelines.

Out of an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with these workers over a period of time have been put on a paid leave, according to Chen.