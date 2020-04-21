Alcohol not linked to an increased COVID-19 risk

With every passing day, experts learn more about the virus that has completely changed our lives.

Dr. Frank McGeorge is constantly monitoring the developments, including several studies that mold our view of COVID-19.

It has been widely reported in many publications that the World Health Organization “warned that drinking alcohol can worsen coronavirus,” or some variation of that report.

The exact statement from the WHO was that “alcohol does not protect against COVID-19 and access should be restricted during lockdown.” That’s an important distinction that needs to be clarified.

The WHO has a few main concerns. First, there’s a myth that drinking alcohol can kill the virus. Officials are also concerned that during a global lockdown, alcohol use has increased, which leads to more alcoholism and risk-taking behaviors.

It’s a simple fact that alcohol overuse isn’t good for overall health and immune function, but modest use hasn’t been linked to any increased risk with COVID-19.