Two states, three chases and 53 days later, authorities arrest wanted man in Southwest Virginia

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A nearly two-month investigation has ended for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The major events in the investigation happened on Feb. 26, March 17 and April 18.

Feb. 26, 2020

When authorities searched the car, they found meth and marijuana.

The driver, Kenneth Chad Hatcher fought with the deputy as he was being handcuffed. He attempted to use the deputy’s stun gun on the deputy. Eventually, he escaped.

The passenger, Rebecca Edwards, ran away, but early the following morning, was arrested

The vehicle didn’t pull over and eventually, the driver lost control.

At about 10:30 p.m. a Carroll County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 52 in Cana.

March 17, 2020

At that time, warrants were obtained on Hatcher for felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a control substance for heroin, Xanax, Suboxone and marijuana.

When authorities searched the motorcycle, they said they found numerous drugs

A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful in finding Hatcher.

Near the intersection of Brushy Fork Road and Woodcreek Drive, he lost control of the motorcycle and then ran into the woods.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Hatcher did not comply, rather, he attempted to elude law enforcement.

At about 10:20 p.m., a deputy on patrol on Oak Ridge Road was able to identify a motorcycle driver as Hatcher

April 18, 2020

At about 5:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling U.S. 52 when he saw a silver car driving north and could tell the driver was Hatcher.

The deputy ran the car’s plates, which came back improperly registered and associated with a separate vehicle reported stolen.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hatcher, but he did not pull over.

Rather, he led authorities on a chase that went into Surry County, North Carolina and then back into Carroll County.

Once back in Carroll County, he turned onto a logging road off of Apple Ridge Road until it ended and both he and the woman in his car ran away.

A K-9 search located Hatcher, who was arrested.

Near him, deputies found items consistent with meth and marijuana