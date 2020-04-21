Two states, three chases and 53 days later, authorities arrest wanted man in Southwest Virginia
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A nearly two-month investigation has ended for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The major events in the investigation happened on Feb. 26, March 17 and April 18.
Feb. 26, 2020
- At about 10:30 p.m. a Carroll County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 52 in Cana.
- The vehicle didn’t pull over and eventually, the driver lost control.
- The passenger, Rebecca Edwards, ran away, but early the following morning, was arrested
- The driver, Kenneth Chad Hatcher fought with the deputy as he was being handcuffed. He attempted to use the deputy’s stun gun on the deputy. Eventually, he escaped.
- When authorities searched the car, they found meth and marijuana.
March 17, 2020
- At about 10:20 p.m., a deputy on patrol on Oak Ridge Road was able to identify a motorcycle driver as Hatcher
- The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Hatcher did not comply, rather, he attempted to elude law enforcement.
- Near the intersection of Brushy Fork Road and Woodcreek Drive, he lost control of the motorcycle and then ran into the woods.
- A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful in finding Hatcher.
- When authorities searched the motorcycle, they said they found numerous drugs
- At that time, warrants were obtained on Hatcher for felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a control substance for heroin, Xanax, Suboxone and marijuana.
April 18, 2020
- At about 5:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling U.S. 52 when he saw a silver car driving north and could tell the driver was Hatcher.
- The deputy ran the car’s plates, which came back improperly registered and associated with a separate vehicle reported stolen.
- The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hatcher, but he did not pull over.
- Rather, he led authorities on a chase that went into Surry County, North Carolina and then back into Carroll County.
- Once back in Carroll County, he turned onto a logging road off of Apple Ridge Road until it ended and both he and the woman in his car ran away.
- A K-9 search located Hatcher, who was arrested.
- Near him, deputies found items consistent with meth and marijuana
- The woman in the car with him, Rebecca Elva Edwards, was also arrested.
Both Hatcher and Edwards are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
