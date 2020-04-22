Richfield Living employee tests positive for the coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – Richfield Living is taking action after an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company.

The senior living center learned Tuesday afternoon that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is reported to live with a family member who tested positive this weekend after working in other local healthcare facilities in the area that have reported COVID-19 cases.

“We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to all impacted by the COVID-19 virus, especially our residents in the hospital and team members affected. Our team has been and will continue to relentlessly follow expert protocols to minimize the spread of the virus within our community and the greater Roanoke/ Salem Valley," said CEO Cherie Grisso. "We appreciate all the support we have already received for the community while residents have been sheltering in place. Our focus is to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and our team members.”

In response, Richfield has quarantined 12 residents and asked four employees who worked with the employee to self-quarantine.

So far, no Richfield residents on campus have tested positive.

However, Richfield did say that two residents were admitted to the hospital with non-COVID conditions weeks ago and during their hospitalization contracted COVID-19 and remain hospitalized undergoing treatment.

In addition to that, there is one pending COVID-19 test for a resident.

Richfield said it has been taking certain precautions for more than a month. These include: