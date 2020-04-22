WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech discussing its newly developed COVID-19 test

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will be talking about the COVID-19 test its researchers have developed.

At 10 a.m., researchers will discuss the university’s work to develop a new COVID-19 test and procedures to support local health departments.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the people speaking Wednesday:

Michael Friedlander, Ph.D., vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke, who spearheaded the COVID-19 testing initiative.

Matt Hulver, Ph.D., executive director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus, who helped lead the testing initiative on the Blacksburg campus.

Carla Finkielstein, Ph.D., an associate professor of biological sciences in the College of Science and affiliated faculty member of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, who helped develop the new COVID-19 test.

Harald Sontheimer, Ph.D., the director of the Center for Glial Biology in Health, Disease, and Cancer at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and executive director of Virginia Tech’s School of Neuroscience in the College of Science, who helped develop the new COVID-19 test.

Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

Molly O’Dell, M.D., director of dommunicable disease with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts for the Virginia Department of Health