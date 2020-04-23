Roanoke gym owner fighting charges for keeping business open during coronavirus outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke gym owner is facing charges for not closing his business during the COVID-19 outbreak, and he plans to fight it.

On Sunday, the owner of Titan Fit was charged with violating Gov. Northam’s executive order that mandates all non-essential businesses close.

10 News spoke with his attorney, who said he believes that order is unconstitutional and doesn't apply to this business, which is a private, members-only gym.

“My client can practice social distancing with his gym membership. He cleans and takes care of his members. A third of his members are first responders and he makes sure that the gym and the health of his employees and his members is his top priority,” said Greg Phillips, lawyer with the Stanley Law Group.

The gym is still open with no plans to close.

Phillips and his client will head to court in July.