Gov. Northam announces plan to reopen Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As other states edge toward reopening their economies during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Ralph Northam laid out the commonwealth’s phased approach to getting businesses back up and running.

“While we are working toward a time that we can ease some of these restrictions, we are not there yet, but we are moving in that direction,” Northam said during a coronavirus briefing on Friday.

Northam outlined four criteria that have to be met before the commonwealth can move toward the first phase of reopening the economy. Those include a decrease in positive tests and hospitalizations for 14 days, a significant increase in testing and contact tracing, sufficient hospital beds and intensive care capacity, and an increasing and sustainable supply of personal protective equipment.

The Governor said once Virginia reaches those metrics, the state can begin loosening current restrictions.

“As I’ve said before, we can not and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch,” Northam said. “We will do it responsibly and deliberately and it has to be grounded in data.”

The Governor said once that happens, Virginia can begin a phased approach to reopening the economy. He said the first phase will involve allowing some businesses to reopen with strict safety restrictions in place. Northam said there will be continued social distancing and teleworking and the recommendation will remain to wear face coverings in public.

He added there will be rules for businesses to follow as well as clear guidance for different industries. Northam said the commonwealth is working with business owners for their feedback on the reopening process. Work to develop phases two and three is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

"We are in the middle of a health crisis as well as an economic crisis and as soon as we together can get this health crisis under control, as soon as we can put this health crisis behind us, we will be able to get our economy up and running again," Northam said.

Earlier this month Northam extended business closures until May 8. He said he's hopeful Virginia can get to phase one by that date, but stressed it won't happen any sooner.

"Together, we have slowed the spread of this virus," Northam said. "Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed and according to at least one model, we have seen our case count peak today."

Northam also signed an executive order on Friday to move May elections back two weeks to May 19th. He strongly encouraged people to vote absentee by mail.

"For people who do come out, we will make it as safe as possible," Northam said. "We are planning to use some of the volunteers through our Medical Reserve Corps to help election workers and polling places put additional safety measures in place."

The governor said he moved back the election as far as he can without General Assembly approval. Earlier this week, the Senate did not approve a motion passed by the House of Delegates to move the May election to November.