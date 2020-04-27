Health officials confirm first coronavirus case in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Health officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Grayson County.

“Everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of Mount Rogers Health District. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – stay home!”

As of Monday at 9 a.m., there are 13,535 cases of coronavirus in Virginia. The health department has reported 458 deaths, and 80,180 people have reportedly been tested.