Virginia sees 565 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 13,535 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 13,535 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 27.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Monday’s total of 13,535 cases marks an increase from 12,970 on Sunday, 12,366 on Saturday, 11,594 on Friday, 10,998 on Thursday, 10,266 on Wednesday, 9,630 on Tuesday and 8,990 on Monday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 80,180 people have been tested.