Richfield Living resident tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Precautions are being taken after a resident at a local independent living center tested positive for COVID-19.

Richfield Living says one of its residents test positive for the virus and was taken to the hospital because of their symptoms.

Leaders with the facility say they are working with the Department of Health and following protocols to quarantine those living in the Knollwood Building. Both residents and staff are being tested.

The facility says it has followed strict infection control protocols for the last six weeks and will continue to explore ways to keep everyone in the community safe.