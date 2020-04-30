I-81N lanes in Montgomery County reopen after tractor-trailer accident
Crash near mile marker 122
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE
All northbound I-81 lanes are now open.
According to VDOT, the south left shoulder is still closed.
ORIGINAL STORY
A tractor-trailer accident has closed all I-81N lanes in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 122.
As of 4:17 a.m., all northbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 118C, onto US-460 East and then back onto I-81 at Exit 132.
