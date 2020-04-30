52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

I-81N lanes in Montgomery County reopen after tractor-trailer accident

Crash near mile marker 122

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, New River Valley, Traffic
photo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

All northbound I-81 lanes are now open.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder is still closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer accident has closed all I-81N lanes in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 122.

As of 4:17 a.m., all northbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 118C, onto US-460 East and then back onto I-81 at Exit 132.

Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: