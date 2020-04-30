I-81N lanes in Montgomery County reopen after tractor-trailer accident

Published: April 30, 2020, 4:49 am Updated: April 30, 2020, 5:14 am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

All northbound I-81 lanes are now open.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder is still closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer accident has closed all I-81N lanes in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 122.

As of 4:17 a.m., all northbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 118C, onto US-460 East and then back onto I-81 at Exit 132.

