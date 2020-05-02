Night shift Franklin County sheriff’s deputies get free McDonald’s meals

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who work the night shift received free food from McDonald’s Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted about the delivery on Facebook around 9 a.m. on Saturday, writing:

"McDonald’s of Rocky Mount recently provided dinner for members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Owner/Operator, Amanda Rucker said, “We wanted to make

sure the evening shift received meals. It was our pleasure to provide food for our law enforcement / first responder agencies.”

On the left in the photograph in the post, you can see Sgt. Paul Crandall and on the right is Shift Manager, Kelly Chance.

“Many thanks to McDonald’s for this wonderful act of kindness," the post went on to say.