51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Pittsylvania County triple murder suspect’s hearing rescheduled for May

Matthew Bernard is accused of killing his mother, sister and 14-month-old nephew

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Matthew Bernard, Pittsylvania County, Southside, Crime
Matthew Bernard mugshot
Matthew Bernard mugshot (WSLS)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A hearing date has been set for the man accused of killing his mother, sister and her child in Pittsylvania County in August.

In January, Matthew Bernard’s hearing was scheduled for March 18; however, the hearing was delayed due to court system changes caused by coronavirus precautions.

Now, the 19-year-old’s hearing will be on Wednesday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Bernard has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is accused of killing his mother, 62-year-old Joan Bernard; his sister, 25-year-old Emily Bivens; and his 14-month-old nephew, Cullen Bivens.

Credit: Bryant Bernard
Credit: Bryant Bernard

In August, Bernard led police on a chase through rural Pittsylvania County, during which ran from police while naked and attacked a bystander.

One of Bernard’s family members told 10 News he was hearing voices and seeing “demons around his bed in the days leading up the killings.”

A few months after his arrest, in November, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

On Sunday, Bernard’s brother-in-law, Blake Bivens, opened up about the murder of his wife, son and mother-in-law.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: