Pittsylvania County triple murder suspect’s hearing rescheduled for May

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A hearing date has been set for the man accused of killing his mother, sister and her child in Pittsylvania County in August.

In January, Matthew Bernard’s hearing was scheduled for March 18; however, the hearing was delayed due to court system changes caused by coronavirus precautions.

Now, the 19-year-old’s hearing will be on Wednesday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Bernard has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is accused of killing his mother, 62-year-old Joan Bernard; his sister, 25-year-old Emily Bivens; and his 14-month-old nephew, Cullen Bivens.

In August, Bernard led police on a chase through rural Pittsylvania County, during which ran from police while naked and attacked a bystander.

One of Bernard’s family members told 10 News he was hearing voices and seeing “demons around his bed in the days leading up the killings.”

A few months after his arrest, in November, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

On Sunday, Bernard’s brother-in-law, Blake Bivens, opened up about the murder of his wife, son and mother-in-law.