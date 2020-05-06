Authorities have a person of interest in Evelyn Boswell case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE – Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, her body was found in March and authorities now have a person of interest in connection with this case, according to WCYB.

The 15-month-old wasn’t reported missing until February, when an amber alert was issued.

The NBC-affiliate for the Tri-Cities reports that investigators are still waiting on the autopsy report for Evelyn.

Both Evelyn’s mother and grandmother have been arrested, but so far, no one has been charged in her death.