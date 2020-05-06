55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Authorities have a person of interest in Evelyn Boswell case

Tennessee 15-month-old’s body was found in March

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Evelyn Boswell, Crime, Tennessee
This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell.
This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE – Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, her body was found in March and authorities now have a person of interest in connection with this case, according to WCYB.

The 15-month-old wasn’t reported missing until February, when an amber alert was issued.

The NBC-affiliate for the Tri-Cities reports that investigators are still waiting on the autopsy report for Evelyn.

Both Evelyn’s mother and grandmother have been arrested, but so far, no one has been charged in her death.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: