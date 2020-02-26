48ºF

Missing toddler Evelyn Boswell’s mom taken into custody as search continues

15-month-old Evelyn last seen in December

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

The mother of a missing Tennessee baby is in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tn. – The mother of a missing Tennessee baby is in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

21-year-old Megan “Maggie” Boswell is charged with false reporting, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Megan Boswell gave “conflicting and inaccurate” information to investigators.

Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, is also facing charges in connection with the child’s disappearance. Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were both sought for questioning.

Meanwhile, the search continues for 15-month-old Evelyn and the Amber Alert remains active.

Evelyn was last seen in December but wasn’t reported missing until last week.

The TBI says it has received more than 500 tips, but there have been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

