Pulaski County man facing felony child porn possession charge

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A 28-year-old man is facing felony child pornography charges, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Authorities say Branden Horton, of Dublin, was charged by the Blacksburg Police Department on Thursday, and warrants were served by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Horton is facing a felony charge for the possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to police, Horton is being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail.

The Blacksburg Police Department says it is helping the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation.