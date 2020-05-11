Driver hospitalized after homes, parked cars damaged in Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A driver is in the hospital after authorities say he crashed into several homes and cars in Lynchburg.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department say they responded to the crash on Old Forest Road around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the driver who was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities say they believe the car lost control and ran off the road at a high speed. The car then reportedly hit three parked cars and a home, with debris causing damage to a second home.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.