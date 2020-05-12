‘WTF governor’: Roanoke restaurant uses marquee to send message to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

ROANOKE, Va. – A local restaurant is sending a strong message to Gov. Ralph Northam about reopening the state.

The marquee at The Coffee Pot in Roanoke says “WTF Governor U R Killin Us Open SWVA.”

Owner Carroll Bell said Tuesday reaction has been positive.

He understands the governor has a tough job to do and is just trying to keep people safe, but he said Northam needs to move faster.

“Most everybody is in agreement it’s time. Don’t hold us accountable to Northern Virginia. They’re two different areas,” said Bell.

He said he may put up a new message this week, but as of Tuesday he hadn’t decided exactly what that will be.