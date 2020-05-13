52ºF

Local News

Fifth Chick-fil-A set to open in Lynchburg, along with Sheetz, other retail space

Construction already underway

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Construction underway on Timberlake Road on May 12, 2020.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several new businesses are planned for a project on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

Chick-fil-A submitted plans to build its 5th Lynchburg restaurant location on Timberlake Road across from Kroger.

A 24/7 drive-thru Sheetz is set to open across from BB&T and Bojangles'.

Thomas Builders is also planning a retail development featuring two 6,600 square foot multi-use commercial buildings.

Construction started about two weeks ago, however it’s not clear when everything will be completed.

