Fifth Chick-fil-A set to open in Lynchburg, along with Sheetz, other retail space
Construction already underway
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several new businesses are planned for a project on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.
Chick-fil-A submitted plans to build its 5th Lynchburg restaurant location on Timberlake Road across from Kroger.
A 24/7 drive-thru Sheetz is set to open across from BB&T and Bojangles'.
Thomas Builders is also planning a retail development featuring two 6,600 square foot multi-use commercial buildings.
Construction started about two weeks ago, however it’s not clear when everything will be completed.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.