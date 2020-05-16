Lime scooters return to Roanoke, touted as socially-distant form of transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Lime scooters are officially back in action in Roanoke.

The company set up about 100 scooters in the Roanoke area as a way to provide a socially distant form of transportation during the pandemic.

All the scooters will be taken back to a warehouse at night to be thoroughly disinfected, but a company spokesperson said people still need to take precautions because they wont be able to clean all of them in between every use.

“Use hand sanitizer, make sure that you’re wearing a mask. But then also, as you ride, do your best to make sure that you’re being socially distant and you’re staying far away from people, minding the rules of the road and just being a conscientious resident,” said Robert Gardener with Lime.

Lime is also launching a free 30-minute ride for all essential workers through a new service called Lime-Aid.