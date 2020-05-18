If Danville gets a casino, it will be a Caesars

DANVILLE, Va. – A big step in Danville’s march toward having a casino happened Monday afternoon.

City leaders announced that they’re in negotiations with Caesars Entertainment to be the city’s preferred casino gaming operator.

The resort is proposed to be built at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield.

Here’s a look a what Caesars would bring to Danville, according to city leaders:

An anticipated capital investment of $400 million

More than $30 million in revenue for the city from gaming taxes and supplemental payments to Danville

$20 million in upfront payments to the City for land acquisition and other public investments

$4 million in direct additonal annual taxes from real estate, meals, sales and hotel taxes

Creation of 1,300 jobs with benefits and averages wages between $35,000 and $47,000

35,000-square-foot conference center

2,5000-seat live entertainment venue

2,000 slot machines

Up to 500 hotel rooms

75 table games

16 poker tables

A sportsbook

Multiple restaurants and bars

If the project does get the greenlight, it’s expected to be completed in 2023 and generate 900 construction jobs.

The decision about whether or not a casino will be coming to Danville still lies with the voters, who will have to vote as to one will be allowed in the city.

“While the City of Danville is not taking a position on how people should vote on a referendum, we felt it was important that should the voters decide to approve casinos, that the City do everything it could to make sure it is done well,” City Manager Ken Larking said. "This involved examining the type of development, the qualifications of the operator, and the potential for new revenue, among other factors.

Before voters will see a referendum on their ballot, Danville City Council still has to allow the referendum to happen.