Roanoke seeking recipes for its virtual cookbook

ROANOKE, Va. – If your fridge has been a close friend over the past couple months, chances are you've also found a couple of new recipes!

The City of Roanoke wants to see them!

The Office of Community Engagement is putting together a virtual cookbook, Breaking Bread Together"!

The city wants your recipes and your pictures to go along with each page. They’ve received a handful of submissions, but their goal is to get more than 20, so they can put a book together by June.

What's one thing that connects us even during social distancing? FOOD! And if you are like us, you have been trying out... Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

“It really helps us to stay connected and also lets us have that sense of community and some good conversations with each other. So that is my hope and that is why we called it Breaking Bread Together,” said Tiffany Bradbury, the city’s community engagement manager, “Even though we might not be able to be physically together right now, we could still break bread together by sharing recipes.”

If you’d like to send in a recipe, just email it to communityengagement@roanokeva.gov and make sure to put Breaking Bread Together in the subject line.