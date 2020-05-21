Flash Flood Warning issued for areas across southwest Virginia

Published: May 21, 2020, 7:10 am

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southwest Virginia.

The following areas are under a Flash Flood Warning:

Floyd County

Carroll County

Northwestern part of Henry County

Galax

Western part of Franklin County

Patrick County

Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses and other drainage and low lying areas are expected to be impacted.