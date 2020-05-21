54ºF

Flash Flood Warning issued for areas across southwest Virginia

Warning to expire at 10:45 a.m.

Parts of Carroll, Floyd, Henry and Patrick counties as well as the city of Galax are under a flash flood warning
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southwest Virginia.

The following areas are under a Flash Flood Warning:

  • Floyd County
  • Carroll County
  • Northwestern part of Henry County
  • Galax
  • Western part of Franklin County
  • Patrick County

Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses and other drainage and low lying areas are expected to be impacted.

