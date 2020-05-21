Flash Flood Warning issued for areas across southwest Virginia
Warning to expire at 10:45 a.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southwest Virginia.
The following areas are under a Flash Flood Warning:
- Floyd County
- Carroll County
- Northwestern part of Henry County
- Galax
- Western part of Franklin County
- Patrick County
Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses and other drainage and low lying areas are expected to be impacted.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.