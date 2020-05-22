Heavy rain destroys part of Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke

RONAOKE, Va. – Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed near Roanoke after heavy rains destroyed part of the road.

The parkway is now closed from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap.

Within that larger closure, a full road closure is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.

A 150-foot chuck of road is washed away at Milepost 128.

In addition to that, there are two smaller slope failures that resulted in debris on the motor road at both Milepost 119 and 124. Concern remains for the stability of the hill and trees above the road in that area.

The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will assess the issues and determine what repairs are needed.

Geotechnical and roadway design experts will assess the roadway failures and make recommendations for repairs and restoration of access.

The schedule for these repairs is currently unknown.