NFL’s Trey Edmunds surprises Halifax County graduate

HALIFAX, Va. – An NFL star is stepping in to make senior year one to remember for a Halifax County student.

“Trajen, congratulations brother, you did it,” said Trey Edmunds, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edmunds, a Danville native, sent the congratulations video to Halifax County High School senior Trajen Gomes.

Past graduates from the school came together to adopt members of the senior class as they haven’t had a normal school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shevon Welch, who graduated from Halifax County High School in 1997, adopted Gomes and was behind this surprise.

Welch said Gomes is a huge Steelers fan and had a rough year as he lost his brother last year and his mom died in March.

“At this point in his life it’s so vulnerable that I felt that we need to step in and guide him and make sure he knows we’re here to support him. Even when he’s down there are people that are watching you and we support you,” Welch said.

Gomes will graduate from high school on Saturday.