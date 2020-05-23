All lanes of Route 460 in Giles County closed

As of Saturday, all lanes of Route 460 in Giles county are closed following a mudslide that collapsed portions of the road and damaged a retaining wall.

If you’re driving to West Virginia from Roanoke, Blacksburg you will need to take Interstate 81 to Wytheville and detour onto northbound Interstate 77.

The Virginia Department of Transportation expects this to be a long-term closure possibly lasting weeks.

An exact time for reopening has not been established.