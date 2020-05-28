New businesses set to open in Grandin Village, despite coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – A plethora of businesses across Virginia have struggled due to the impact of the coronavirus, but two new businesses are set to open soon in Roanoke’s Grandin Village neighborhood.

Jolly Grape, a wine shop, could open its doors as soon as Friday.

Owner Jimmy Muscaro said his store has pivoted to wine deliveries amid the crisis, but he is excited to welcome customers inside after years of planning.

"We’re 90% ready,” Muscaro said. “We want to be a shop where you come in, learn about wine, and ask any question about wine.”

Their next-door neighbor, vintage home decor store The Grey Goose, is shooting to open sometime next week, according to owner Karen Curtis.

"I'm waiting on a couple of permits that have been a bit slow because of the COVID, but I'm hoping to do it mid-week,” Curtis said.

The Grey Goose is occupying the old Cardinal Bicycle space; that business still has plans to expand inside of the old Mick-Or-Mack grocery store in the neighborhood. However, it is still several months away from opening.

"We have obviously slowed the process just a little bit while we determine what the landscape is going to look like, but most of the demolition inside is done,” said Whit Ellerman of Cardinal Bicyle.

Both Curtis and Muscaro believe Grandin Village’s love of local businesses will help them through the crisis.

"Everyone knows everybody here, you can walk everywhere,” Curtis said. “It's just American life at its best."

“The community really supports the local people around here,” Muscaro added. “We signed on for 10 years, so we’ll be here for a little while, hopefully.”